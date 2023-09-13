Sept. 11, 2023
McGREGOR — Alice Arlene Staples, 90 of McGregor, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Gundersen Health in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Visitation will be held from 2 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 at First Congregational Church in McGregor. There will also be a one-hour visitation before services at the church on Monday.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 at First Congregational Church in McGregor, with the Rev. William Gentry as the officiant.
Inurnment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Mc Gregor.
Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of McGregor is assisting the family with arrangements.