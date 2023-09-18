April 29, 1934 – Sept. 15, 2023
ELGIN — Alice Lorraine Boyer, 89, of Oelwein, died Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Aase Haugen Senior Services, Decorah. She was born April 29, 1934, to Vern and Anna (Miller) Boyer in Brainard. She graduated from Elgin High School, Elgin in 1952. She received her Licensed Practical Nursing associate’s degree from AreaOne College, Calmar, in 1962, and her Registered Nurse training from Allen College, Waterloo in 1972.
Alice was a nurse for more than 40 years at Mercy Hospital in Oelwein and Palmer Lutheran Hospital in West Union until she retired. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in West Union where she was very active being a Sunday school teacher and running the youth programs. She was a true woman of faith. Alice belonged to Doll Club, collecting dolls. She loved dogs, flower gardening, entering flowers at the fair, bowling league for years, travelling and playing autoharp.
Alice is survived by her nieces and nephews, Richard Reeder of Elgin, Robert Reeder of Elgin, James Reeder of Elgin, Gary (Gayle) Reeder of Delhi, Rita (Lowell) Lyngaas of Postville, Arnold (Ann) Knoll of New Hampton, Dean (Judy) Knoll of New Hampton, Kurt (Joan) Knoll of New Hampton, Jane (Doug) Hilton of Martelle, Paul (Christine) Knoll of New Hampton and Linda Sullivan of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 27 great-nieces and great-nephews and many great-great nieces and great-great nephews.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Leo Boyer, Lola Boyer, Eva (Don) Reeder and Ruthie (Ralph) Knoll and a great-nephew, Cory Sullivan.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 4-7 p.m. at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elgin, and one hour before services at the church on Wednesday.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at First Baptist Church, West Union, with the Rev. Rip Baillargeon as the officiant.
Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Elgin Cemetery, Elgin.
Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elgin is helping the family with the arrangements.