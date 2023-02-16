A group of 13 Oelwein High School choral readers performed exceptionally, receiving straight “one” ratings at the Large Group State Speech Contest on Saturday, Feb. 4, their coach Liz Stange says.
Each of three judges at the contest at Waterloo West High School gave them a “one” rating, which Stange said “only happened to half of the groups that performed in our category.”
“They performed incredibly well — I couldn’t be more proud!” Stange said.
All-State Festival nominations
Elsewhere, area school Large Group Speech acts were nominated for the 2023 All-State Festival, which required nomination from two or more judges at the Feb. 4 state contest.
A Starmont group received an All-State selection in the group mime category for performing “Portal to a New Career.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg groups earned All-State nods for a choral reading performance of “How Not to Die in the Zombie Apocalypse” and a solo-mime performance of “Movie Night-mare.”
In the ensemble acting category, a non-performing group announced as North Fayette County received an All-State bid for the piece “Group Therapy.”
The Large Group All-State Festival will be Saturday, Feb. 18 at Iowa State University.
Nomination does not require attendance. Please check with your student first as to whether they plan to attend. If so, the link to purchase tickets is https://www.ihssa.org/contests/large-group/all-state.