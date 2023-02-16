The Oelwein choral reading group pauses for a photo at the Large Group Speech State Contest Saturday, Feb. 4 at Waterloo West High. From left, front row, Mallory Bratten, Sydney Rahe, Macy Westendorf and Lola Ciesielski; second row, Selah Hadley; third row, Keatyn Andersen, Lorraine Glew, and Ali Cook; back row, Coach Liz Stange, Leo Dettbarn, Angie Miller, Jenna Bahe, Chase Edmonds and Gabe Klendworth.