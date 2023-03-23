Note to the Sumner community from Deb Kunkle, City Editor, The Oelwein Daily Register: My sincerest and most heartfelt apologies to the Sumner-Fredericksburg FFA students, all of the agricultural community and the city of Sumner, over the mislabeled photo on The Oelwein Daily Register’s front page on Wednesday, March 22. I broke the first rule of journalism “Never Assume.” It was wrong of me to assume the procession of tractors was politically motivated. Indeed, it was NOT. The students were driving tractors to school in recognition of National Ag Day, March 21. This was a grievous oversight on my part, and I promise to strive to do better on reporting facts as they truly are in the future. Again, I am sorry for the error and was reminded of the importance of responsible journalism.
Sumner-Fredericksburg FFA students continued their annual tradition of driving tractors to school on Tuesday, March 21. It was noted that some of the tractors in the procession had been restoration projects of the drivers, themselves. The event kicked off a day of activities in recognition and celebration of the contribution of agriculture in our lives every day.
S-F FFA Advisor Jennifer Dillon, while preparing for the annual FFA banquet Thursday night, said the students had fun creating events for the Ag Olympics held at the high school Tuesday to celebrate National Ag Day. The day concluded with some music and line dancing in the gym. A video can be found on the school’s social media page, along with photos from the Ag Olympics. Dillon said they would have more news and awards to share following Thursday night’s banquet.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of National Ag Day, which was founded in 1973 and organized by the Agriculture Council of America (ACA).
Farming is the backbone of Iowa, and anyone raised on a farm or who has worked for a farmer knows the work is not easy. Chores begin before daylight and end after sundown. Many students have put in an hour or two of work on their family farm before ever entering the classroom for the day. They take pride in that and know what they are doing is making a difference while advancing agriculture to the next generation.
Some may become farmers, in some cases, following in the footsteps of family. Others may go into another agriculture-related field. FFA also welcomes members who aspire to careers as teachers, doctors, scientists, business owners and more, per the National FFA website.
But all will share a common thread of being part of the wholesomeness that is found in Iowa’s agricultural communities.