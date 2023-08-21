A student, a founding board member, and the director of Salt Lake City-based Battalion Drum and Bugle Corps lauded the organization for conveying a passion for the marching arts and the life skills needed to bring the intense production to fruition as the group performed Friday, Aug. 4 at Oelwein Husky Stadium.
The Battalion, whose performers range in age from 14-22 over the year and hail from about twenty states, was making its next stops in Cedar Rapids, then Illinois en route to Drum Corps International World Championships in Indianapolis.
Stopping overnight and rehearsing at Oelwein and other schools helps connect the dots on the tour to get to Indianapolis, according to The Battalion corps director, Katherine Steinacker.
“But also we hope we are sharing what we love about the marching arts and getting other students excited about the marching arts and finding out what’s possible for them,” Steinacker said.
Second-year member Brinlen Evensen, a college sophomore from Salem, Utah, learned of the group at age 14.
“I saw the absolute perfection that they put on the field and I was like, ‘I’ve got to be there, I’ve got to do stuff like that,’” Evensen said.
Evensen is in her second season trumpeting with Battalion and her eighth year on trumpet.
The college sophomore has found resilience, authenticity and community with the group while beginning her adult life.
She has learned, “definitely resilience, definitely authenticity because you have to put all of yourself into your performance,” Evensen said.
Performing with the corps has helped her work around obstacles in life.
When setbacks occur, she has learned to respond with, “‘OK, figure out a new way to do it and get through it’ because that’s what you’ve got to do in the show,” Evensen said.
“My home is when I’m on the road with Battalion,” Evensen said.
Corps members range in age 14-21, though those who turn 22 June 1 can march.
“We’ve got ages from 15-22 so it’s all in that transitional period of life, and it really gives you that place that you can be home and develop your character while trying to figure out who you want to be,” Evensen said.
Chris Nelson got involved with the corps the year it was founded, 2014. He was asked to be on Board of Directors, as a music educator in Utah who had marched with a couple of the eventual founding members of The Battalion.
Of the many merits of performing with The Battalion, Nelson highlighted the difficulty of it.
“Not just the performing, which is very high demand, but also doing it on the road, in the middle of the summer, in a different place almost every night, having to adjust and adapt and rely on your corps mates to get you through difficult situations. I think a sustained experience where there’s high expectations is very, very good for any young person who aspires to achieve their potential,” Nelson said.
You don’t have to plan to tour as a musician to get value from it.
“Yes, there’s some immediate applications, but just as a life experience to know you can do sustained hard work in different circumstances, being taken out of what’s familiar to you, and focusing on things, I think that’s valuable no matter what line of work you find yourself in,” Nelson said.
Steinacker has directed The Battalion since the 2019 season.
During marching band in high school and college, Steinacker played clarinet and conducted as a drum major. It fostered her sense of community, lifelong friendships, and taught her to work hard for a common goal.
“We say in the battalion, we’re in the business of working to help people become better human beings; drum corps is just our vehicle to do that. And so I do it, and I think many of our staff do it because somebody did it for us,” Steinacker said.
“There’s this sense of giving back within the activity where someone gave us the opportunity to march, and learn, and push ourselves beyond our limits, and fall in love with the activity, and we want to be able to do that for all these students who are out here working hard and give them a phenomenal experience and hope that they learn to become good musicians and performers, but at the end of the day we hope they become great human beings and adults who can give back to the world,” Steinacker said.
Benefits of The Battalion Steinlacker listed include:
• “Learning how to make friends with people that aren’t the same as you. There’s a large diversity of students.”
• “Discipline, that you can push yourself beyond what you thought was possible.”
• “The sense of community, ‘if we don’t all do it together, it doesn’t work.’ That sense of community and being able to do amazing things that you never thought were possible.”
For details about The Battalion, visit https://www.battalioncorps.org.
Open auditions are held in various locations. Persons may attend a nearby audition. See the Enlist – Interest Form tab on the website.