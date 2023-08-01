July 17, 1935 — July 31, 2023
FAIRBANK — Alma J. Schlumbohm, 88, of Fairbank, formerly of Stanley, died Monday, July 31, 2023, at her home in Fairbank.
A funeral Service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 4 at Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein with Rev. Rick Johnson officiating.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church Friday.
Interment will take place at Union Cemetery, Putnam Township, rural Aurora. Memorials may directed to the family.
An online obituary is available at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Alma Jean Smith was born July 17, 1935, south of Independence, the daughter of Eugene Arthur and Doris Irene (Grover) Smith. Alma’s mother died March 23, 1939. Her father then married Erma C. Ross, and Erma became Alma’s mother. Alma attended country school until 8th grade and then attended the Independence schools.
In the middle of her junior year, the family moved to the Stanley area, and Alma graduated from Stanley High School in the class of 1953. Alma loved going to the Coliseum in Oelwein where she met her future husband. Alma was united in marriage to Clifford Eugene Schlumbohm on June 12, 1955, at Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein.
Faith, family, friends and farming were most important to Alma, who worked on the farm with Clifford. They were blessed with five children: Art, Alan, Andrew, Connie and Carol. Alma also worked for DeKalb for several years during the fall harvest.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Hazleton American Legion Auxiliary (until they merged with the Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary, for a total of 65 years as a member), Fayette County Cattlemen and Cattle Women Association and the Fayette County Porkettes. Alma had previously been a 4-H leader for many years.
Alma Schlumbohm is survived by her five children: Art (Kathy) Schlumbohm of Oelwein, Alan Schlumbohm of Stanley, Andrew Schlumbohm of Des Moines, Connie (Rick) Squire of Baxter and Carol Schlumbohm of Stanley; five grandchildren: Aaron (Spomi) Schlumbohm, Anna (Morgan) Jollymore, Molly (Charles) Dunbar, Nathan Squire and Nicholas Squire; four great grandchildren: Alexandra and Natalie Squire, and Luke and Lena Dunbar; two brothers: Vern (Julie) Smith of Independence and Dwight (Charyl Lynn) Smith of Macon, Missouri; one sister, Margie (Dick) Butler of Wonewoc, Wisconsin; two sisters-in-law, Virginia Mitchell of Arlington and Diana Smith of Macon, Missouri, as well as nieces and nephews.
Alma was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, her husband Clifford on Sept. 11, 2017, a sister Eunice (Andy) Gordish, and brothers Loren Smith and Gale Smith.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Unity Point Home Care and Hospice for the excellent care that they gave to Alma, allowing her to spend her final years in the comfort of her home.