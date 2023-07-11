On Tuesday, work continued throughout Oelwein to prepare the city for its 150th birthday celebration.
For some municipal workers, this included attending to the parking lots adjacent to Depot Park, which, given the voluminous crowds anticipated, are likely to be filled to capacity beginning Thursday.
The need to repair these important parking spaces was the work of Jim and Josh Tuesday morning, who were patching holes in the lots before covering them with gravel in a process that takes about 45 minutes to harden, Jim noted.
From the lots near Depot Park, the duo was heading next to other locations along the parade route, Jim indicated, all with the goal of helping to ready the city for its historic birthday, which runs July 12-16.