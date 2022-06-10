Maynard residents are getting ready to transform their community into a Hawaiian-themed paradise for the annual Maynard Days weekend, June 24-26.
Events will kick off with the crowning of the Maynard Islanders at 5 p.m. at City Park. Candidates for Little Mr. Islander are Nash Bunn, Owen Janssen, Beau McGuire and Brooks Robinson. Little Miss Islander candidates are Maizie Kuennen and Noah Schoeneck. Grand Marshals will be introduced, followed by presentation of the Maynard Citizen of the Year Award.
Miss Westgate and Miss Maynard coronations will be held at 6:30 p.m. following the West Central Little League games. Miss Maynard candidates are Amyan Bender, Abagail Squires and Maria Streif. Gracelyn Neumann Birchard is the Miss Westgate candidate. Everyone will stick around for the free ice cream from the 4-H truck following coronations, sponsored by Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home.
Saturday events begin early with the Firemen’s Breakfast 7-10 a.m. at the fire station. The Alex Warnke D.O.T. Memorial Run begins at 8 a.m. with participants checking in at West Central. Registration is online: www.facebook.com/DotMemorialRun
Maynard’s historic jail will be open for visitors 9 a.m. to noon.
The Maynard Days parade begins at 11 a.m. with lineup at 10:30 a.m. at West Central parking lot. Register your parade entries to danhoward49@gmail.com
The Kaiden Memorial Ride and Cruise will also be held at 11. To register, follow the Facebook page.
Other events Saturday, June 25, in Maynard Park include West central Little League Girls Softball Tournament, 8 a.m. The beer and root beer tap trailer will be serving from 11 a.m. to dusk. Bubba’s Back Porch BBQ and Community Club hot dog and chip meal will be at the food truck at 11 a.m. A bouncy house, kids’ games and face painting will go from noon to 2 p.m. sponsored by West Central junior class.
At the west park shelter, a euchre tournament begins at 1 p.m. Persons can sign up with Lance Buhman, $20 per team.
There will also be music throughout the afternoon/evening with the DJ to be announced.
Saturday events will conclude with fireworks at dark in the park.
On Sunday, June 26, a community worship in the park begins at 10:30 a.m. Luther League will serve a lunch at 11:30, followed by a car show at noon and face painting sponsored by the junior class.
A pickle ball tournament also begins at noon. Participants should sign up at the tennis courts and bring your own paddle.
Minor girls’ softball tournament starts at noon at the ball diamonds.
The Maynard Community Club, volunteers and local merchants have put together lots of activities and welcome everyone with an “aloha” to a fun filled family weekend.