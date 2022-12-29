Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Curb your cabin fever with an afternoon outdoors. Volunteers will remove brush and non-native plants helping to restore native habitat at Alpha Fen, near Waucoma from 1-3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. The fen is located at 26553 X Ave., rural Waucoma.

Following the event, participants can gather with Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF) staff at Pivo Brewery in Calmar for a celebratory drink.

