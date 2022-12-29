Curb your cabin fever with an afternoon outdoors. Volunteers will remove brush and non-native plants helping to restore native habitat at Alpha Fen, near Waucoma from 1-3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. The fen is located at 26553 X Ave., rural Waucoma.
Following the event, participants can gather with Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF) staff at Pivo Brewery in Calmar for a celebratory drink.
Invasive brush removal involves using various hand tools (handsaws or loppers) to manually cut invasive brush. Participants may work alongside or with an experienced chain sawyer. No experience necessary. Instruction will be provided. New and seasoned volunteers welcome.
Alpha Fen includes 155 acres of wetland, remnant prairie, woodland, and cropland. The most unique feature of this property is the 46-acre wetland, consisting of a large fen and sedge meadow. It is known to be one of the largest remaining wetlands in northeast Iowa and 58 native plant species have been documented onsite. Alpha Fen is now owned and stewarded by INHF.
• Sturdy shoes or hiking boots, long pants, and layers of clothing
• Work gloves and a water bottle
• A hiking stick, binoculars, field guide and/or camera, if you like
• No experience is necessary
• In the event of inclement weather, the event will be scheduled for later in the winter
• You will be asked to sign a Volunteer Liability Waiver
26553 X Ave. Waucoma, IA 52171 (look for INHF event signage/staff for parking instructions)
Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation is committed to an equitable opportunity for volunteers to gather, in which we strive toward an environment that is both safe and welcoming for all. INHF continues to work toward creating a more inclusive environment that encourages, supports and affirms the diverse backgrounds of our volunteers. Attendees whose words, actions or behaviors make other attendees feel unsafe or unwelcome at INHF volunteer events will be asked to leave.