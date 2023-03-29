Alpha HD Trailers (a division of ICE Manufacturing) opened their doors in Oelwein in 2019. Founders Jeff Ingels and Rodney Crim saw an opportunity to leverage their combined years of experience in heavy equipment manufacturing and decided to develop a line of heavy haul trailers that could compete nationally in the trailer market.
In just three short years, Alpha has built a company that prides itself on designing and manufacturing the most durable, specialized, open-deck semi-trailers on the road. Their heavy haul trailers haul product from coast to coast, and their commitment to top-notch customer service and exceeding customer expectations is an integral part of their daily culture.
At its inception, Alpha’s five-year target was to grow their company to $15 million. Today, the company has well surpassed revenue goals, has 56 employees and is looking to expand their team. Alpha has become the fastest growing heavy haul manufacturer in the country.
Alpha sells their trailers through distributors as well as direct to small and mid-size fleet companies. In the last year, Alpha’s distribution base has grown to over 14 dealers in 65 locations across the country.
Their newest product lines include an aluminum pullout trailer, designed to haul large combines and equipment for the ag industry. Alpha’s new multi-axle trailer can haul 65 tons of equipment and is used for large construction equipment, like bulldozers, excavators and cranes.
Alpha is currently manufacturing more custom trailers to meet the growing demand of their customers.
In the last year, Alpha has also built an additional 8,000 square foot paint facility to improve their paint line.
Currently, Alpha has plans to expand their team and is looking for qualified welders and fabricators to accommodate their expanding welding production area.
Alpha looks forward to increasing their footprint locally and making a positive impact the local economy.