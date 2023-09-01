Thank you for printing Tom Purcell’s guest editorial explaining that animal shelters are overflowing with abandoned dogs and cats.
That being true, we surely do not need puppy mills/intentional breeders. There are already too many dogs and cats, more than responsible owners to properly care for them.
Every dog or cat owner should get their animals spayed or neutered to prevent the unwanted overpopulation. The free or cheap or abandoned dogs and cats usually do not find good and caring homes; instead, they get neglected or abused, and come to bad endings.
Herman Lenz
Sumner