An informational program, “Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Public Health,” will occur at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Oelwein Public Library. Presenter Greg Woods for the Iowa Department of Public Health will focus on causes of memory loss; the latest research in fighting against this condition; how to lower your risk; what resources exist and what the Department of Health is doing to help.

