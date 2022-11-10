In an effort to better understand the efficacy of an investigational Alzheimer's drug, MercyOne Northeast Iowa Family and Medicine Residency is seeking individuals with early symptoms of the disease to participate in a clinical trial testing the new treatment.
To qualify for the trial, patients must be between the ages of 60 and 85, have had increased memory loss during at least the previous six months, and have someone nearby them who knows the participant sufficiently well to notice any changes in the patient’s health which may occur. This study partner will also be asked to attend all appointments related to the trial.
Those accepted for the study will receive treatment over a two-and-a-half-year period, which will include intravenous infusions or subcutaneous injections, in addition to a series of MRIs and PET scans. These treatments will be conducted at no charge to trial participants, and will occur at MercyOne’s Medical Center in Waterloo.
“MercyOne researchers are always looking for the best solutions for our patients,” said Dr. Jim Hoehns, clinical pharmacist and research director at MercyOne Northeast Iowa Family Medicine and Residency. “Participating in clinical studies is important to help evaluate potential treatments for complex diseases like Alzheimer’s.”
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 66,000 Iowans 65 years of age or older and more than six million Americans overall are battling Alzheimer’s. Nearly one in every 10 Iowans 45 and older, meanwhile, say they experience some level of confusion or memory loss that is worsening or becoming more frequent, though most have not discussed it with a doctor, according to MercyOne.
Interested participants or their caregivers can complete the form available at https://fs10.formsite.com/mercyone/4fno7zzca6/index.html. For the last question, applicants should select “Trailrunner for early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease,” at which point a member of the research team will follow up with the applicant to review details.