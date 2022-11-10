Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

In an effort to better understand the efficacy of an investigational Alzheimer's drug, MercyOne Northeast Iowa Family and Medicine Residency is seeking individuals with early symptoms of the disease to participate in a clinical trial testing the new treatment.

To qualify for the trial, patients must be between the ages of 60 and 85, have had increased memory loss during at least the previous six months, and have someone nearby them who knows the participant sufficiently well to notice any changes in the patient’s health which may occur. This study partner will also be asked to attend all appointments related to the trial.

