Ambassadors welcome Exit Realty Unlimited

Ambassadors of Oelwein Chamber and Area Development visited the Oelwein office of EXIT Realty Unlimited on Tuesday to welcome the business to the community.
EXIT Realty is located at 1 W. Charles St., Suite #4, which was formerly occupied by Re/Max.
Visitors and customers will be greeted by familiar Realtors Noelle Coleman, Erin Perry and Brian Batterson, associate broker. Sarah Frisbie is a new Realtor with the company, along with Cody Burger, managing partner.
EXIT Realty Dubuque and Dyersville, according to Burger, has spent the past eight years growing in Eastern Iowa and the tri-state area. Known throughout the country, Burger said area affiliate offices are now in about 50 locations in Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
Ambassadors asked various questions about the current Oelwein housing market and whether there is an influx or an exodus in the area.
Coleman and Perry estimated their current listings for the Oelwein area at 15-20 properties and said it is a very lively market.
Perry added that houses are going quickly with people looking to buy while the interest rates remain reasonable (approximately 5.92%).
“Whether you’re moving, downsizing, upsizing — we can help fill your housing needs,” Burger said.
Coleman said she has seen more people moving back to be near their roots, mentioning the West Coast and Minnesota as recent returnees. She added that investors are also coming in from out of state. An interesting fact she has noticed is that families seem to be getting larger and looking for bigger houses, four-to-five bedroom homes. She said their office sees a pretty good mix between families and retirees looking for houses or condos.
“The $120,000 to $150,000 is a really competitive price point,” Perry said. She remarked of one house she put up on the website in the evening and had a pending sale already the next morning.
“It’s an exciting time for the real estate business,” Burger said. “We’ll see what kind of challenges the next couple of years bring.”
