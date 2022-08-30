Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Ambassadors welcome Exit Realty Unlimited

Oelwein Ambassadors welcomed EXIT Realty Unlimited on Tuesday, at 1 W. Charles St., Suite 4. Seated from left are Cody Burger, managing partner, Sarah Frisbie, Realtor, Noelle Coleman, Realtor and office manager. Standing at center are Brian Batterson, associate broker, and Erin Perry, Realtor. Ambassadors from left are Carol Tousley, Deb Howard, OCAD executive director, Carolyn Spence, Stephanie Perry, and Sheila Bryan.

 DEB KUNKLE | Oelwein Daily Register

Ambassadors of Oelwein Chamber and Area Development visited the Oelwein office of EXIT Realty Unlimited on Tuesday to welcome the business to the community.

EXIT Realty is located at 1 W. Charles St., Suite #4, which was formerly occupied by Re/Max.

