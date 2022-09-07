Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Founding board members of The Plentiful Pantry, Mark Levin and Ashley Kunkle-Ehn, cut the ribbon to mark the pantry’s opening on Wednesday, Sept. 7 as Ehn family members — the Wednesday operators — and the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Ambassadors looked on. They followed it up with applause.

The Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation underwrites The Plentiful Pantry building and operations, Plentiful Pantry Board member Josh Ehn said.

