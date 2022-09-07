Founding board members of The Plentiful Pantry, Mark Levin and Ashley Kunkle-Ehn, cut the ribbon to mark the pantry’s opening on Wednesday, Sept. 7 as Ehn family members — the Wednesday operators — and the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Ambassadors looked on. They followed it up with applause.
The Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation underwrites The Plentiful Pantry building and operations, Plentiful Pantry Board member Josh Ehn said.
“They help us cover the lease and all utilities,” Ehn said, calling them “our most significant partner.”
The pantry will be open on the weekdays another food pantry in town is closed — Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Sept. 12, Wednesdays from 3-7 p.m. starting Sept. 7, and Thursdays from 1-4 p.m. starting Sept. 9.
This pantry is stocked, as noted in past articles, with assistance from Northeast Iowa Food Bank, US Department of Agriculture, and many other community donors — including the local United Way whose campaign is beginning Wednesday.