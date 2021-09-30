SFC. Amber Vick was selected Legionnaire of the Month at the Fayette County Legion meeting held in Maynard Tuesday evening. Vick, a resident of Maynard and a member of Lundy-Carpenter Post 245, is a drilling member of the IANG and a Platoon Sergeant in G Co 334 BSB, out of Waterloo.
Amber, who joined the Army in May of 2002, has been deployed twice, to Iraq and Qatar respectively, and served on the security detail for President Obama’s first inauguration. She has lived in NE Iowa most of her life graduating from LaPorte City, Union High School.
She and her husband Jamie have two children, Dalton who recently completed Marine boot camp and Alysara who is in sixth grade at West Central. Amber is currently employed at East Penn of Oelwein.