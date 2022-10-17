Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

UNI welcomes Adam Amdor to University Relations team as Assistant Director of Communications

The University of Northern Iowa announces Adam Amdor will join the University Relations department as Assistant Director of Communications. Amdor, a UNI alum, will begin his duties at his alma mater on Oct. 24.

