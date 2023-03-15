Hearing no questions or comments posed by the public in attendance Monday, the Fayette County Supervisors unanimously adopted the Fayette County amended budget.
Prior to the amendment’s approval, Fayette County Auditor Lori Moellers provided a breakdown by department of any anticipated changes and their cause.
Earlier, Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz provided the supervisors with a copy of the utility permit utilized within the county. This permit must be obtained before any utility installation affecting county right-of-way.
Fantz explained the permit was updated in 2017 and is a compilation of best practices and standards. With spring approaching, this is a form the Secondary Roads Department will likely see more frequently with installation of utilities such as fiber in rural communities, for example.
Fantz later provided photos of the completed 80th street bridge encasement. With the recent wet winter Fayette County has experienced, he made note he is pleased the Secondary Roads Department was able to finish encasement projects this winter.
The supervisors
canvassed the votes from Bethel, Windsor, Banks and Fremont townships for the Hawkeye Community College (HCC) Special Election.
According to unofficial results previously posted by HCC, the measure passed with the 4,562 votes, or 75.2%, in the 10-county area. A total of 6,063 people voted during the special election across all or parts of Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Grundy and Tama counties. At least 60% of the voters needed to approve of the bond measure for it to pass.
The Fiscal Year 2023-24 Fayette County budget hearing will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 20. All Fayette County residents or taxpayers may present objections to, or arguments in favor of, any part of the proposed budget during the public hearing in the Fayette County Courthouse in West Union.
In addition, the supervisors scheduled a public hearing for 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 27, to deed the property at 401 Mill Street to the City of Elgin.