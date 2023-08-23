It was a colorful, wonderful journey back in time for fans of Beatlemania and the Fab Four of John, Paul, George and Ringo at the Williams Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday night.
The musical excursion was brought to the Oelwein stage by American English, a premier Beatles tribute band, and the two-hour show was nothing short of magical.
Each member of American English assumed the persona of his legendary counterpart with remarkable accuracy, from appearance to musical prowess to vocal range. Jim Irizarry as John Lennon, Eric Michaels as Paul McCartney, James Paul as George Harrison, and Tony Giangreco as Ringo Starr brought the iconic Beatles to life for a truly memorable evening.
The concert, performed in three acts, brought the audience music of the Beatles’ most prominent albums through their decade together.
As the audience was introduced to American English, the quartet appeared as many remember The Beatles on the Ed Sullivan Show in matching black suits, white shirts and black ties. Their boyish bowl haircuts soon became an international fad. The similarities to the original Fab Four were uncanny, from Paul McCartney’s left-handed Höfner Beatles bass and vocal range to George Harrison’s proficient guitar playing and mischievous smile, John Lennon’s guitar/harmonica and vocals, and Ringo Starr’s unwavering steady drum beat and head bob.
The first set included “Love Me Do,” “Please Please Me,” “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” and “Hard Day’s Night,” with nuances and antics especially from “George” and “Paul.”
As the true English gentlemen they portrayed, they bowed to applause and cheers after each number. Several more familiar Beatles classics followed that had the audience singing along, clapping to the beat and dancing, too. “I Should Have Known Better,” “And I Love Her,” “Money Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Help,” and “In My Life,” brought more loud applause. Then, several jumped to their feet for “Roll Over Beethoven” and “Twist and Shout,” before the set slowed down for the finale solo, “Yesterday.”
American English appeared for the second set dressed in Sgt. Pepper attire and performed “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “I’ll Get By With a Little Help From My Friends,” “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds,” and the sing-along “Yellow Submarine,” along with several other songs as they recreated the psychedelic era of The Beatles.
The stage darkened once again as the musicians exited for their last change. As the third set began, “George” appeared in denim and longer hair and strapped on his acoustic guitar for “Here Comes The Sun” and “My Sweet Lord,” before the rest of the group appeared in costume from the album cover of Abbey Road.
Next came “Get Back” and “Don’t Let Me Down.” It was mentioned in the program that James Paul originally responded to a newspaper ad seeking a Paul McCartney to fill a Beatles Tribute Band. After teaching himself to play left-handed bass, he then dabbled as John Lennon before perfecting the role he was meant to portray — that of George Harrison. He easily identified with Harrison from his lead guitar passion to his personality. His defining musical talent came to the forefront as he performed, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps.”
As the set wrapped up, “Paul” traded his bass guitar for a seat at the grand piano for “Hey Jude,” which was slated as the final number. However, the audience was not about to let American English leave just yet. A roaring standing ovation continued until the band returned to the stage for an encore with the performance of “Revolution.” It was, indeed, a rousing encore.
The musicianship of American English is truly unparalleled. The amount of music that was packed into the evening’s show bore further testament to the prolific songwriting and masterful musical talent of Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr — The Beatles — Rolling Stone magazine’s “greatest artists in history.”
The Williams Center for the Performing Arts co-directors Linda Murphy and Sandy Graf made initial introductions at the start of the evening’s performance and thanked the many people who worked tirelessly to get the Center ready for this first concert after the devastating water main break on June 28.
“There was no way we ever thought we would be having a show on Aug. 19,” Murphy told the nearly full house.
Following the dynamic evening, Murphy added, “It was a nice, full house, There were many comments on how the facility looked as if there had not been a disastrous flood.”
“American English gave us a complete Beatles experience and the singing and dancing showed the audience was swept up by the nostalgia.”
Those who enjoy getting in the R&B groove won’t want to miss the next performance at the Williams Center set for Saturday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. Concert goers will be treated to Phase 5: Motown Tribute Band, with authentic recreations of Motown’s greatest hits. Tickets are available at the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development office, 6 S. Frederick Ave., or by calling 319-283-6616.