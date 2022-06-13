Four, soon-to-be high school seniors have been chosen to attend the prestigious American Legion Boys State program for this summer at Camp Dodge, Johnston, Iowa. They are Ryan Rael, son of Chad and Billie Rael, Dylan Lawless son of Jeremy Lawless and Trisha Billingsley, Deron Henderson, son of Kevin Henderson, and Michael McDonough son of Dr. Ken and Amy McDonough, all of Oelwein.
American Legion Boy’s State local sponsors are: Ross Reid Post 9 of Oelwein, the Oelwein Sons of the American Legion Squadron 9, VFW Post 1725, and the Oelwein Rotary Club.
Iowa American Legion Hawkeye Boys State will be held this year from June 19-24. It is a weeklong hands-on experience in the operation of the democratic form of government, the organization of political parties, and the relationship of one to the other in shaping government. Through the Boys State objective of “learning by doing,” these young men could possibly learn more about city, county, and state government in one week than they would in an entire semester of high school.
Boys State is an exercise in leading as well as following others. Elections are an opportunity to show the ability to perform under pressure and to show character in the face of victories and/or defeats. Boys State activities will test the delegate’s skills in solving problems and working effectively within a team.
With over 300 young men in attendance, Boys State offers an opportunity to meet people who represent Iowa’s diversity in heritage and culture.