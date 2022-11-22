Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Flag installation

Sons of the American Legion members and Oelwein students Aden and Grayson Yearous stand with a flag they installed.

 COURTESY OF JAKE BLITSCH/

For military veterans, their family members and descendants, Oelwein offers chapters of the American Legion, Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion. Find them at Ross Reid Post 9, 108 First St. SW, serving the Oelwein area.

LEGION

Tags

Trending Food Videos