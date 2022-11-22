For military veterans, their family members and descendants, Oelwein offers chapters of the American Legion, Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion. Find them at Ross Reid Post 9, 108 First St. SW, serving the Oelwein area.
LEGION
Anyone having served at least one day of active military duty since Dec. 7, 1941 and was either honorably discharged or is serving active duty honorably is eligible for membership with The American Legion.
2021-22 Officers — Cmdr. Russ Turner; 1st Vice Jake Blitsch; 2nd Vice Charlie Kimball; Finance Officer Randy Wilbur; Chaplain Dan Stasi; Historian Paul Ryan; Sgt. at Arms Buzzy Bush; Judge Advocate Tracy Tafolla; and Past Cmdr. Duane Larson. Board members: Steve Kendall, Lance Hemel and Chris Jensen.
Honor Guard: Jake Blitsch; Buzzy Bush; Todd Hammond; Charlie Kimball; Duane Larson; Dale Lowe; Ron Luckeroth; John McBride; Jason Rubin; Larry Werner and Rich Witt.
LEGION AUXILIARY
The American Legion Auxiliary raises money to help veterans.
Members need to be related to a member of the American Legion, or can also be eligible for membership in the American Legion, themselves, to join. See requirements at https://www.legion-aux.org/eligibility.
Fundraisers — The Auxiliary is accepting donations of children’s and young adult mittens and hats until around January, when the items donated will be taken to area schools. These donations may be placed on the tree in the lounge at the Legion Hall.
On Veterans Day, meals are served for veterans at the Legion Hall.
The Auxiliary also helps take to all veterans in local care facilities a ball cap and T-shirt from the branch of service they were in.
2021-22 Officers — President Peggy Sherrets; Parliamentarian Barb Voshell; Vice-President MariLou Kimball; Corresponding Secretary Lois Pitz; Secretary Leanna Stamp; Treasurer Julie Willingham; Sgt.-at-Arms Dee Brandt; Chaplain Linda Potter; Historian Janice Turner; Membership Appointee Debra Wells; Executive Board: Joy Purdy, Lois Purdy and Kathy Weatherbee. Board members: Sharon Link and Deb Hamilton.
SONS OF THE LEGION
Any male descendant (son, grandson, stepson, or adopted son) of a member of The American Legion or veteran may join the Sons of the American Legion.
Fundraiser — The local Sons of the American Legion performs flag installations as an ongoing fundraiser. Larry Schwartz, adjutant (bookkeeper) with the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 9, orders all the materials locally, such as the flag, rope, pole and cement. Customers can find him running Sam’s Clothing on North Frederick Avenue. Legion member Jake Blitsch and his grandsons Aden and Grayson Yearous, who are Sons of Legion members, install the flags.
Officers — Cmdr. Richard Witt and Adjutant/Membership Officer Larry Schwartz. Advisor Jake Blitsch.
MEETINGS
Membership Meeting: first Monday of the month, 6 p.m. Both the Legion and Auxiliary members meet at the same time in separate rooms.
Membership — Contact any Legion member to join; Russ Turner is the membership chairman — phone 319-283-3872. To join the Auxiliary, phone President Peggy Sherrets, 563-608-2110. To join the Sons, speak with Adjutant, Larry Schwartz who has Sam’s Clothing in Oelwein, 319-283-4728, 9 N. Frederick Ave.
Board Meeting: third Tuesday of the month, 6 p.m.
Hall rental — The hall is available for rental, with over 2,600 square feet and room to seat over 200 guests at full capacity. Also available is a fully furnished kitchen and full-service bar.
The American Legion Post 9 may be contacted at 319-283-2964 or by email alegionpost9@gmail.com. The lounge phone is 319-283-2964.
Randy Laughead is the Veterans Affairs Service Officer whose office phone is 319-283-3329.