American Legion Ross Reid Post 9 in Oelwein will be holding a celebration in honor of its centennial this Sunday, April 16, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Legion’s Post 9 headquarters (108 First St. SW). The event will include a ceremony acknowledging many area veterans, which will be followed by cake and ice cream. Members of the public are invited to attend.
American Legion Post 9 centennial celebration
