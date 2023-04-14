Legion post (copy)

American Legion Ross Reid Post 9, at 108 First St. SW, serves the Oelwein area.

 COURTESY OF JAKE BLITSCH | OELWEIN AMERICAN LEGION

American Legion Ross Reid Post 9 in Oelwein will be holding a celebration in honor of its centennial this Sunday, April 16, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Legion’s Post 9 headquarters (108 First St. SW). The event will include a ceremony acknowledging many area veterans, which will be followed by cake and ice cream. Members of the public are invited to attend.

