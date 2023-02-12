Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

230213_ol_news_busch

Holding an affinity for small Iowa schools, Rob Busch previously served as shared superintendent of the Wayne and Lineville-Clio School Districts from 2004 to 2010.

 Photo courtesy Starmont CSD/Facebook

Editor’s note: this is the conclusion of a two-part series on Rob Busch, the incoming school superintendent at Starmont and West Central.

That daunting question, Busch explained, relates to identifying, recruiting and then maintaining an excellent staff. “Getting quality people and keeping them is today’s challenge,” he said.

Tags

Trending Food Videos