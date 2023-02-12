Editor’s note: this is the conclusion of a two-part series on Rob Busch, the incoming school superintendent at Starmont and West Central.
That daunting question, Busch explained, relates to identifying, recruiting and then maintaining an excellent staff. “Getting quality people and keeping them is today’s challenge,” he said.
Much of the problem, Busch observed, stems from a lack of those specializing in education at the college level, as he noted how drastically those numbers have fallen in recent decades. “In the 1970s,” he said, “20% of Bachelor of Arts degrees were in the field. Today, only 4% are.”
This dearth of able candidates recently led Busch, in his search for quality help as superintendent at Ed-Co, to take extraordinary measures.
“At Edgewood-Colesburg,” he said, “I brought in a business teacher from the nation of Jamaica. I’ve been working since June trying to get her here,” he explained, noting that his efforts to help acclimate her to her new Iowa home remain ongoing.
Though staffing may be a wide-spread challenge for K12 leadership, Busch is optimistic that the defining trait of his new schools and the communities they serve, one that was on full display during his interview process, will, at least to a degree, help address this dilemma. “Everyone cares about these schools,” he observed. “Everyone is passionate, and I am hopeful this passion helps attract quality people.”
In selecting him, Starmont/West Central will be getting not only an experienced leader of small Iowa schools, but a teacher at heart who will imbue his philosophy into the entire staff at both districts. “Everyone is a teacher,” he said, including school bus drivers, who serve as many students’ “first teachers of the day,” he observed.
More generally, Busch described his outlook as inherently team-oriented, one based on working with people throughout the community and actively encouraging them to become involved. “It takes a whole village,” he said, “to provide the best opportunities for students.”
Averse to the spotlight by nature, Busch expressed his thankfulness for the chance to join the Starmont and West Central communities.
“I am honored,” he concluded, about the prospect of leading the districts. “It is an excellent happening, and I’m very excited”