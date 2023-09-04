Among the many attending Thursday’s Rotary Sweet Corn Feed/Pork Chop Karate Chop fundraiser in downtown Oelwein was Betty Blunt, who, as a long-time resident of the city, is no stranger to the celebration, she explained.
“I know I’ve been here for the last two years,” she said, in speaking with the Daily Register during the event. “Generally, when the clubs have something, we attend. When my husband was living, we always made an attempt to attend. He was an active member of Lions Club.”
In describing her favorite aspects of the annual August gathering, Blunt made mention of the quality food while also noting the apparent strength of the club that was preparing and serving it.
“I think they do a very good job of grilling,” she observed. “It’s very tasty. The sweet corn, of course, is always very good. I am not a member of Rotary or anything, but it looks like they have a very active group and are well supported. The fact that they ran out of pork chops is a good indication (of that).”
About her own pork chop, specifically, she said, “It was very good. Topped with barbecue sauce. And the music is great to go along with it, too.”
While the fare and entertainment each impressed, it was the opportunity to reconnect with her community, however, which Blunt identified as the single best part of the evening for her.
“Seeing many people that you don’t see anymore,” she detailed, in that regard. “That’s the special part. Not that I’ve talked to a lot of them, but it’s, ‘Oh, did you see so and so was here?’ That kind of thing.
“And, of course, when you’ve got good friends with you,” she added, “that’s an important part, too.”
In Blunt’s case, that close acquaintance was Linda Potter, also an Oelwein resident, who was seated just across the table from her under the sunny Thursday skies.
“I just love seeing people, it’s a beautiful night, and the food is great,” Potter said, in identifying the event’s highlights from her perspective. “I got a pork chop. It was good, very good. I still have a little left over.”
Along with the chop, which she indicated she preferred over the savory, butter-dripped sweet corn, Potter also emphasized how essential it was to contribute to the Rotary’s efforts, which help make the Oelwein community a better place—for everyone.
“That’s important,” Potter affirmed, of patronizing such community fundraisers. “We need all our clubs, to support them.
“It’s a good activity,” she concluded, of Thursday’s festivities, “good for people. It’s a good thing.”