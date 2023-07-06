With the city’s sesquicentennial festivities getting underway Wednesday, Oelwein’s new-look Depot Park will soon become a focal point, serving as it will as the location for a number of high-profile events during the celebration, including Friday evening’s beard contest and numerous musical performances beginning Thursday when Richie Lee & The Fabulous Fifties entertain at Party in the Park.
Lingering in the background of these notable events, the park’s new children’s play area, meanwhile, is also expected to draw considerable attention during the celebration, a space nearly ready for a crush of young fun-seekers, with its rolling hills, steppers and cushioned mat now all installed and in place.