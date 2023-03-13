The Williams Center for the Arts will transform into a stage for extraordinary and sometimes unbelievable events Friday evening, March 17, when illusionist Craig Karges presents “Experiencing the Extraordinary.”
The show begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are $30.
He is an illusionist and is often called “extraordinary” in his craft. Karges is “the extraordinist,” an award-winning entertainer, a nationally recognized speaker and an author. He has made more than 5,000 appearances in 27 countries on four continents and in all 50 states, and now, Oelwein and area residents will also have the opportunity to witness his amazing work.
He combines the art of magic with the science of psychology and the power of intuition to create the impression that nothing is impossible. Tables float, minds are read, metal bends and your imagination is challenged because you won’t believe your eyes.
Karges says that he does not possess supernatural powers, nor does he claim to perform as a psychic or a magician. While he acknowledges that he is an entertainer, and showmanship plays a role in what he does, he does not prearrange anything with members of the audience.
If you’re a skeptic of that statement, Karges offers $100,000 payable to charity, if anyone can prove he uses plants in the audience to accomplish his demonstrations.
Karges first became popular touring college campuses. He was named Entertainer of the Year six times by the National Association for Campus Activities (NACA), joining the ranks of Bruce Springsteen and Jay Leno. He was also voted Variety Entertainer of the Year 12 consecutive years by NACA’s campus membership.
Accolades from Campus Activities Magazine include Entertainer of the Year on four occasions, Best Performing Arts Attraction, Best Male Performer, Best Solo Act and Best Novelty Act. When the magazine celebrated its 25th anniversary, Karges earned the crown of “The Best Campus Artist in the Last 25 Years.”
Audiences may be mystified when it comes to understanding how Craig Karges accomplishes what he does on stage, but his popularity is no mystery at all. He has more than 40 national television appearances among his credits including two, one-hour television specials. Karges’ touring show, “Experience the Extraordinary” is named one of the top five variety/family shows in North America, according to “Performance,” an international touring talent publication. This distinction puts him in the prestigious company of illusionist David Copperfield and Disney on Ice.
He earned The Mentalist Award from Milbourne Christopher Foundation of New York City, for notable contributions to the art of magic during the Society of American Magicians Annual Convention. Karges was also named top performer in his field worldwide by the international Psychic Entertainers Association.
Area residents won’t want to miss the opportunity for this extraordinary level of family entertainment. The tickets ($30) are available at the Oelwein Chamber & Area Development office, 319-283-1105; Williams Wellness Center Reception Desk, 319-283-2312; and Williams Center for the Arts office, 319-283-6616. In-person ticket sales are cash or check only. Tickets are also available online at www.williamscenterforthearts.com. Use the PayPal option.