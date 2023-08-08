Editor’s note: This is the first in a two-part series on the beginning of the construction phase of Oelwein’s Events Center.
Just days after the most recent donation in support of the initiative was bestowed, construction on Oelwein’s Events Center had begun, with attention to removing existing tile on both the first and second floors. And while Monday’s work had gotten underway by an early hour, the project’s current phase actually started last week, even as that most recent donation, from Birdnow Motor Trade of Oelwein, was being presented.
“We started late Friday afternoon,” explained Jim Kremer of Cedar Rapids-based Merit Construction, who serves as the Events Center project superintendent, “and we finished it at approximately 11 a.m. Sunday morning.”
Having labored throughout the weekend, by Monday, Kremer had successfully displaced the existing tile adorning the first floor, he said.
“We’ve got it scraped up,” he indicated, standing amid the scattered, dusty piles, “and we are ready to start hauling it out of the building.”
Though work has just begun on the structure, and although the larger project, which is expected to cost between $3.5 and $4 million, is in its earliest stage, Kremer nonetheless emphasized how important meeting the established deadlines was, given the inherent unpredictability of such endeavors—hence the need to work through the weekend as the effort got underway.
“We are trying to stay on schedule before any unexpected delays,” he said, in explaining Saturday’s and Sunday’s work. “And unexpected delays are always expected.”
With the downstairs tile removed, it was soon to be disposed of, Kremer said, while also referencing a pleasant surprise which laid below, largely obscured.
“We’ll start hauling the tile out and get it cleaned up,” he said, early Monday. “We’ve got some nice Terrazzo floor that was hidden underneath some it, so we’ll have the architect and the committee take a look at that and come up with a plan with what they’d like to do with it.”
While the tile on the building’s first floor had all been removed, the same could not be said for that on the second level, which required much greater attention, given the presence of asbestos and the corresponding need for abatement tactics, Kremer noted. As a result, a large portion of the upstairs was protected behind a plastic wall Monday as the abatement continued.
By Tuesday, however, the crew working on the sensitive removal of the second-floor tile was loading its truck, en route to its next task.
“Nothing too tough,” noted Neil Walvatne who, along with his colleague Sergio Espinoza, had helped successfully complete the abatement, work which included pulling up tile adhesive, as well. “We (also) did some pipe installation downstairs,” Walvatne added. “I think we’re on schedule.”
Back on the first floor, meanwhile, Kremer’s thoughts were already on the next significant steps of the renovation, most notably, creating a new elevator shaft on a wall across the building diagonally from the older, existing one.