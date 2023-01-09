Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A former Iowa chiropractor who practiced in Oelwein in the mid-1990s before settling in Croatia to practice over 26 years ago, Douglas Cavanaugh has published his second novel with historical themes, about coming of age in northeast Iowa.

Cavanaugh recently donated his second novel, published March 3, 2020, to the Oelwein Public Library. Titled “The Long Way Around: A Journey of Inspiration Set in Rural Iowa,” it follows a young man who witnesses a horrific attack while out hunting and embarks on a soul-searching journey leading to his rural northeast Iowa hometown.

