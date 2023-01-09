A former Iowa chiropractor who practiced in Oelwein in the mid-1990s before settling in Croatia to practice over 26 years ago, Douglas Cavanaugh has published his second novel with historical themes, about coming of age in northeast Iowa.
Cavanaugh recently donated his second novel, published March 3, 2020, to the Oelwein Public Library. Titled “The Long Way Around: A Journey of Inspiration Set in Rural Iowa,” it follows a young man who witnesses a horrific attack while out hunting and embarks on a soul-searching journey leading to his rural northeast Iowa hometown.
A Davenport native, Cavanaugh spent more than five years living and working in northeast Iowa, he told the Daily Register. He was in Dysersville when his Iowa chiropractic license became active in February 1991.
Between the Dysersville position and his next one in Oelwein, he traveled to London to attend the 1992 World Chiropractic Congress, staying with former college classmates. “When the congress ended, I traveled to Ireland and learned that international travel alone was completely doable, especially for someone in their 20s,” Cavanaugh wrote.
Wanting to return to northeast Iowa — and pay some bills, he drove to Oelwein to meet chiropractor Verlyn Heine about an opening. Soon after a lunch and a handshake, Cavanaugh was working in Heine’s chiropractic office on East Charles Street, where he stayed from 1992-1996.
A colleague practicing in Singapore reached out in spring 1995, whom he had met at the London congress three years prior. Needing to return to the U.S. to settle her father’s estate, she offered Cavanaugh use of her apartment if he would run her office while she was away.
“It was a great deal for everyone,” he wrote. He visited Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia before returning to Iowa five weeks later.
“Now the prospect of living and working overseas came to the forefront of my mind. I decided that if an opportunity to live abroad presented, I would go for it. And I knew that if I didn’t try, I would regret it for the rest of my life. But such opportunities do not occur every day and I knew I had to be ready if one arose,” Cavanaugh said.
When the terms of his Oelwein position concluded, he returned to Davenport torn between staying in the area or relocating. He was nearing a decision, he says, when the phone rang.
A former classmate who had moved to Italy after graduation wanted to recruit him for a job in nearby Croatia, where a medical facility was searching for a chiropractor.
“I had some reservations about moving to Croatia as it had been in the news frequently during the previous four years because of war which was taking place in some parts of the country. I was assured that the city where the job was located was safe, so I decided to roll the dice and pursue my dream of living abroad. Within a week, I had packed my bags, bought a one-way airline ticket, and moved to Europe,” Cavanaugh wrote.
“It was a move that I thought would last one or two years before returning home. Unbelievably, that was almost twenty-seven years ago,” he wrote.
He arrived in the port city of Rijeka, Republic of Croatia, where he still lives, having married a Croatian gal with whom he has a 14-year-old daughter.
“Both of my girls are rooted in the area, so it appears this is where we’ll stay. Consequently, we try to return to Iowa regularly and my relocation has allowed my parents to take multiple trips to Europe over the years.”
Although he began to actively pursue writing in Croatia, “the genesis of writing a novel had first stirred in my mind while I was living in Oelwein,” Cavanaugh said.
“Back then, I could not think of a suitable plot to write about so the idea was shelved indefinitely. During my early years in Europe, I’d had many opportunities to travel through war-torn Bosnia and Croatia, and that’s what inspired my first novel, the spy-thriller titled, ‘Into Hell’s Fire.’
“Based on the success of that book, my imagination returned to my home state and a theme for a second novel set in northeast Iowa (including Oelwein, Strawberry Point, Elgin) became a reality. I still am puzzled how I couldn’t discover the storyline while I was living there,” he said.
ABOUT WRITING
Cavanaugh alluded to the importance of research.
“There is an adage in writing fiction, ‘You should write about what you know.’ But it is impossible to know everything about subjects in the different directions a plot may develop,” he told the Daily Register.
“In order to convince a reader that the story may be legit, an author must spend a lot of time learning about techniques, equipment, history, lingo and other subjects in which he or she may have no personal experience or expertise,” Cavanaugh wrote.
This research showed up in several themes of “The Long Way Around.” A major chapter of the novel is set during World War II’s Battle of the Bulge. Cavanaugh strove to put himself there by delving into World War II-related websites and documentaries.
Other themes in the novel are Iowa high school wrestling, bowhunting for deer and sailing in the Gulf of Mexico.
“I have no first-hand knowledge of any of these activities in my background. In order to achieve proficiency in these subjects, I contacted and interviewed high school classmates who had wrestled, other friends who bow-hunt annually, and even a yachting club based in Louisiana to discuss sailing and sailboats with the club’s president,” Cavanaugh wrote. “This is in addition to dozens of hours of internet research.”
He did write, to a degree, what he remembered.
“I would say there is a great deal of semblance, which is mostly based on memories from the time I lived in the area,” Cavanaugh said, with the disclaimer that “all names, characters and specific locations in the novel are purely fictitious, so similarities to any real people or places are purely coincidental.”
“Taking into consideration the book is set in 1993, readers who are old enough to remember that era should be able to make some connections,” he said.
CHARACTERIZATION
Characterization, Cavanaugh said, “is one of the most enjoyable aspects of writing a story,” noting it is all up to the author’s imagination to choose each character’s appearance, speech and behavior.
He described his “mix and match technique.”
“I’ve been blessed with an excellent long-term memory, and I can remember vivid details of personal traits of people I’ve met throughout my life, even those from my early childhood. I can also recall conversations I’ve had with others that made a lasting impression in my mind. Then I cherry-pick from these memorable details and blend them with impromptu descriptions which develop in my head,” he said.
After the spy thriller set in Bosnia and Croatia which features an all male cast and political and military dialogue, composing “The Long Way Around” was his first foray into creating female characters.
“Writing convincing dialogue and behavior for them was a challenge for which I had no previous experience,” he wrote. Other than observation, as described. “There is a minor love story incorporated into TLWA, too.”
INTROSPECTION
“It takes a great deal of patience and persistence to complete a novel,” Cavanaugh said he learned during his debut.
In his sophomore attempt, he remarked on additional attributes that arose.
“I learned I have a stronger sentimental and nostalgic side to my psyche than I previously thought. I think that it shows in my writing. Also, I learned I have a stronger spiritual side within myself that seems to be progressing the older I get,” Cavanaugh said.
The way Cavanaugh remembered Iowa in his younger years contrasts with what he has rediscovered about it.
“I remember living in Iowa as being rather mediocre during my younger years. Boring at times, largely uneventful at others. But that is far from the truth,” Cavanaugh wrote.
“Ironically, it took a move half-way around the world and several years absence for me to rediscover what I left behind. Now I view my home state in high regard.
“My Croatian family loves to visit each summer, and in many ways, the two places resemble each other. In fact, it’s uncanny how similar parts on continental Croatia and the bluffs and rolling hills of northeast Iowa look and feel. If I return to live in the States, I doubt I would consider returning to any other place.
“Having said that, Iowa readers who like familiarity with the people and setting of the book they are reading will be drawn to ‘TLWA.’ A little bit of history of the state is also touched on.”
Despite requests from readers to write a sequel to “Into Hell’s Fire,” Cavanaugh said he was “exhausted” and “burned out” after the debut, choosing to focus on writing for his chiropractic office and some translating into English for a local Croatian musician.
“After two years, an idea struck me that I thought I could shape into a novel. It was a vision I had of a bow-hunter in Iowa who witnessed something horrific and unexplainable in the forest. This vision haunted me for a few days more, I couldn’t stop thinking about the feeling it stirred in my brain.”
He played with the plot and made a rough outline of how the story might go.
“I contemplated long and hard about whether I had the determination to write another novel. Eventually, I realized that this was destined to be the long-lost novel I had envisioned writing while living in Oelwein so many years ago,” he wrote. “So, I decided to bring it to fruition. Five years later, it is ready for the world to read.”
SELF-PUBLISHING
The author turned on its head some concepts about self-publishing.
“Both of my novels are self-published, and each book was professionally edited,” Cavanaugh wrote.
Time and distance were key factors in determining his novel’s publishing fate. After a serious, lengthy effort to get “Into Hell’s Fire” picked up by a traditional publisher in the United States, Cavanaugh gave up on the possibility, chalking it up to “a result of many long-distance obstacles.”
“I view that as a bittersweet outcome as the book’s success has been a pleasant surprise,” he wrote. “Because of this success, the book was chosen by a Croatian publishing company, VF Libris, to be translated into Croatian. On the local market, it was renamed ‘Kroz Vatre Paklene’ and has been distributed throughout the country.”
From that attempt, he learned just to get it out there.
“I didn’t even try to publish TLWA traditionally. Many authors I’m in contact with are now abandoning the legacy publishing route all together. In the future, when I do finally write a sequel for ‘Into Hell’s Fire,’ I will likely self-publish that book, too.”
INSPIRATION
There are two authors whose writing has stood out as inspirational to Cavanaugh, one from the past and one who is still writing.
One was Walter Tevis, who wrote, among other books, “The Hustler” (1959) and “The Color of Money” (1984).
“To me, The Hustler seems so well-written that readers from all walks of life and with no experience or knowledge of the game can enjoy the story without confusion or boredom,” Cavanaugh wrote.
Readers may also be familiar with Tevis’ “The Queen’s Gambit,” which was adapted in 2020 into a miniseries, per the Goodreads website.
Cavanaugh admires Texas-based novelist Joe R. Lansdale’s breadth of scope, tone, prose and meaningful brevity: “He’s able to say a lot using minimal words.”
CONCLUSION
As for “The Long Way Around,” Cavanaugh concluded, “I was very proud to donate a copy to Oelwein’s beautiful new library – so much of an improvement over the city library that existed during my time there. I will be grateful to have readers rate and review ‘TLWA’ on the book’s Goodreads.com and Amazon.com pages.”