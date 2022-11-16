Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Grace

Ann C. Grace, 92, of Oelwein, died Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in Waterloo.

Public Visitation: 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

