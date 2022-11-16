Ann C. Grace, 92, of Oelwein, died Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in Waterloo.
Public Visitation: 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Ann C. Grace, 92, of Oelwein, died Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in Waterloo.
Public Visitation: 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.
A private family funeral service will be held at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Father Ray Atwood officiating.
Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein.
Memorials may be directed in her name to the American Cancer Society.
Online obituary is at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Ann Celine Costigan was born on Sept. 13, 1930, at New Hampton, the daughter of Daniel Harold “Hod” and Kathleen Cecelia (Murray) Costigan. She was raised on a farm near Lawler where she graduated from Lawler High School in the Class of 1949. Ann was united in marriage to Tom Grant Grace on August 28, 1954, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at Lawler. They lived at New Hampton where Ann worked for Dr. Caulfield Opthamology. Tom and Ann moved to Oelwein on Jan. 1, 1957, where Ann worked at Galdenkamp Shoes and at Ross’ Clothing Store for many years. Ann was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sacred Heart Rosary Society, N.A.R.V.R.E. and the Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary.
Ann is survived by her daughter: Amy (Steve) Henderson of Madison, Wisconsin; son-in-law: Terry Freese of East Dubuque, Illinois; and two grandchildren: Jamie Henderson of Minneapolis, Minnesota and Jared Freese of Dubuque.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband Tom on June 30, 2020; daughter: Susan Freese; and two sisters: Helen Jane (Virgil) Henry and Merna (Francis) Henry.
Ann’s family would like to thank David Sondrol, Julie Willingham and Roxanne Rhines for all the wonderful care they showed to Ann over the years.
Mostly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Mostly cloudy. Low 17F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Overcast. High 29F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.