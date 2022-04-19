April 13, 2022
MONONA — Anna Mae Rothmeyer, 92, of Monona passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society in Postville.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. with a 5 p.m. Rosary Wednesday, April 20 at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona and one hour before mass time at the church on Thursday.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 21 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Monona with Rev. Chris Podhajsky as the celebrant. Burial will follow at church cemetery.