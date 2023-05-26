Oelwein Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Rita 321 will host their annual garage sale in the Sacred Heart Gym, Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Donations will be accepted at the gym, 602 First Ave. S.W., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 30 to June 2, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, June 5.
Items not being accepted include TVs, computers and other electronic equipment, exercise equipment, and mattresses.
All other household items are welcome, including small appliances, furniture, clothing, jewelry, linens, toys, etc. All items donated must be in good, clean condition and in working order.