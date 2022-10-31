Voting for the annual Oelwein Grinch contest gets underway today, Nov. 1 and goes until noon Thursday, Dec. 1. Voting is tabulated by $1 for one vote and persons may vote for their favorite candidate at the locations named in their stories that follow.
Votes may also be cast at the Oelwein Chamber office, 6 S. Frederick Ave., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, and the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard in First Baptist Church, 31 First Ave. N.E., 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, and 1-4 p.m. on Fridays.
All funds raised from the Grinch contest go to the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard to lessen food insecurity in households throughout the Maynard and Oelwein areas.
This is the 19th year for the contest. Last year the Grinch candidates raised more than $10,000 for the Kitchen Cupboard. While there is no
set goal, each year the contestants hope to exceed the previous year’s total. Help them achieve their hopes if you can.
This year’s candidates for 2022 Grinch are Jerry Bostian, Sue Crandall, Missy Kane, Steve Milder and Diana Stewart. Here are their stories:
Jerry Bostian
News reporter: So, Jerry Bostian, you are now a Grinch candidate, and you probably want to win. Tell us why you would make a better Grinch for 2022 than any of the other very nice candidates.
Bostian: YOU JUST NAILED IT, Bucky!!!! Those other candidates are way too nice. Have YOU ever read the Grinch story? This Grinch guy is NOT nice. He’s mean and nasty and frankly he likes no one. (Pop...fizzz) Glug, glug, glug.)
News reporter: But Jerry, we’ve seen you in the meat department at Fareway. You’re always nice to people, always so helpful. How can that qualify you to be the Grinch … and by the way. Do you always drink during your interviews?
Bostian: HEY, those goof balls in the head office at Fareway PAY me to be nice at work. When I take off my hamburger-stained apron, I’m my own Grinch, I mean, man (slurp). I do what I want to do, to who I want to do it to.
News reporter: Let’s talk about the elephant in the room. Christmas is coming soon. Which Jerry Bostian are we going to see this season?
Bostian: You’re going to see who the people in Whoville call Jerry the jerk.
Christmas is a joke, (slurp) and we need to stop these gift exchanges and made-up stories about a fat snowman called Frosty and the sissy reindeer named Rudolph. YUK!!!..and all this …” let’s be nice to each other”… because it’s THAT time of the year. It’s all a money grab, no one actually believes that nonsense. I don’t want to have to buy anyone a present (hic-cup) and I don’t want to have to be nice to anyone this time of the year or any time of the year.
News reporter: Do you hear what you saying? Do you realize people may turn on you and not like you?
Bostian: STOP right there, Buster. (slurp) I’m not turning them against me. They already don’t like me; they’ve never liked me, and you want to know something? I’m OK with that. Now get out of here.
My name is Jerry “The Grinch” Bostian and I approved this message!
You can vote for Grinch Bostian at your Oelwein Fareway store. Round up your purchase to the next dollar at both checkout and self-checkout. Proceeds go to the Community Kitchen Cupboard.
Sue Crandall
A long time ago in a small town, not far from Oelwein I grew up loving Christmas! I loved the presents, the lights, going to church Christmas Eve and all the special food we had to eat! Surrounded by family and friends it was one of the happiest times of the year.
Christmas has changed so much that I am slowly turning into the worst Grinch ever! It starts way too early. Can you believe the Christmas decorations have been in the stores two months already? Do we really need to be decorating for Christmas for nearly 4 months? Maybe this year we should not worry about all the stuff! Maybe we don’t need all the Hoopla and Glitter!
Im going to be a Grinch this year! Im going to spend time alone with my dog Ralphie! We will celebrate together. I am this year’s mean Grinch! We will celebrate in December; not September, October or even November!
Maybe I’m not being nice; I am mean to all those people who shop in these stores and buy all those toys!
Make memories this year and help those who are in need. Stop that stupid greed!
Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store, Maybe Christmas perhaps means a whole lot more.
This year join me the Grinch and vote for me! Support our local Community Kitchen Cupboard! Its only $1 per vote! Each vote you make will help a family in need!
Vote for me and you will see that the Joy you feel is worth a whole lot more!
Vote for Sue Crandall! This year I am your Green Mean Grinch , you’ll see!
A vote for Sue is a vote for Joy! Sue will accept votes for the contest or cast votes for her at the Chamber office and the Kitchen Cupboard.
Missy Kane
Bah Humbug! she shouts as music plays aloud. Missy Kane is not one to smile when others are seasonally proud. Grumpy and bossy, this Grinch screams for order, while her family begs to decorate all borders.
She has lived in Oelwein for many years and all of the Christmas festivities really grind her gears. As HR Manager at Transco, she pushes the rules, but during Christmas season she can be just cruel.
No lights, no presents, no food, or jolly mood, this Grinch prefers her bad attitude. A disorder some call it when this Grinch gets upset, but the employees at Transco just sit quiet and sweat.
Though all of this is true and so much more, when Christmas is over Missy becomes one most adore. She may not like Christmas and that is evident, however, one thing she loves is Oelwein’s residents.
This town is her home, and it would be just treason if we didn’t make it official and crown her The Grinch for the season!
To vote for Missy to become Grinch of this town, please donate food and/or money so she can win the crown! You may bring donations to Transco where Missy works or drop them off at the Oelwein Chamber office to one of the lovely clerks.
Do not hesitate as voting will not last, the final day to accept donations will soon be a day of the past! At noon on December 1st the contest is done, so please bring your donations and let’s make this holiday season fun!
Steve Milder
Maybe with my aging, I’m losing it. Christmas has become a prime example of insanity in our society.
Christmas trees and decorations on display for sale in September — that’s INSANE!
Christmas toyland opening before Halloween — that’s INSANE!
Black Friday sales after Thanksgiving have blossomed into week long and even month long Black Friday sales. If you think a day- lasts all month- that’s INSANE!
It’s rumored that all the Christmas activity at the North Pole is causing Global Warming. It’s insane to allow the Elves to continue their production.
Those nice sweaters I wore in my youth. Now they call them ugly- that’s insane!
If you agree with me please vote for me.
Those senior citizens remembering hot cocoa and homemade cookies as part of Christmas- vote for me.
A vote for sanity!
Donations go to the Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard. You can make donations at West Central School or at the Oelwein Chamber of Commerce.
Diana Stewart
So, you want to know why I’m such a Grinch? I’ll tell you why I’m so Grinchy! It goes clear back to my childhood.
I’ve always loved horses. I think they are the most beautiful animals on God’s green earth. I cannot tell you how many Christmases I asked for a horse, even a small horse. How about a pony? But I NEVER got one. So what if we lived in town? We had a backyard. So what if the only building had a bunch of pigs in it? We could have made room for one little stall in it. But NO-O-O!!
Then there was the Christmas when my little brother Jim was born. Our school always had a big Christmas program where all the classes sang special selections. And this year my class was old enough to use props—a sled. And I was chosen to ride in the sled! But my mom and dad missed it…because my brother decided to be born that evening. My dad showed up AFTER my debut; my mom NEVER showed up!
With Mom in the hospital tending the new baby, we had to stay overnight at Grandma’s on Christmas Eve. We woke up to piles of presents under the Christmas tree! I couldn’t wait to see if the “Morgan Horse Family” was under the tree for me. We were sorting through the gifts when I spotted it—the “Morgan Horse Family” with a stallion, mare and foal model horses. I snatched the box up when I read the name on it. I was in shock! It had my sister’s name on it! There had to be some mistake! After all, this was the gift I had asked for! Disappointment gripped my heart, squeezing it to the size of a golf ball.
And then a few years later, there was the Christmas after I’d had our first precious, most beautiful baby girl! Christmas would be the first opportunity to introduce her to my side of the family since they lived clear across the state. That particular Christmas Eve, 1983, we travelled was severely cold with the temperature high of negative 26 degrees, with snow drifts twice as high as our car, with a narrow path carved to drive through. When we were only 2 miles from my parents’, the car hit a deep drift, swerved, and buried itself in a drift too far to get out. Fortunately, the farmer who lived in the nearest place had a tractor with a loader and chains to pull us out. We made it to my parents, but no one else did. It was too cold, the snow too deep; it was too dangerous. So once the roads were cleared, we had to head home. We didn’t get to show off our little angel. Talk about NOT FAIR!!
Oh, and how about the Christmas of 1990? Two sisters-in-law and I were expecting babies in December. But they had their babies in mid-December. Both were holding their babies in their arms at Christmas; everyone was oogling and googling over them. I don’t know why; their babies weren’t that cute. So, I just sat on the couch by myself, with a stomach as big as a table where I set my cup of hot chocolate. (I’ve got pictures!) So, I consoled myself with the thought that I might have the first baby of the New Year. NOPE, my baby decided to come on December 29th. Once again, my heart shrunk, now the size of a marble.
You can see I have had a life full of Grinch-worthy experiences. Come on into Dollar Fresh Market, the store with the Grinchy Green signage, where I work and commiserate with me. Share your stories. And perhaps your generous donations to the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard can restore my heart to its normal size.
Good luck to all five candidates!