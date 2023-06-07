230602_ol_news_haze_daze_hard_tellin-img1 (copy)

Hard Tellin, an Independence-based rock band, is listed to play Friday evening, June 9, at Haze Daze in Hazleton City Park. Bring lawn chairs.

 Hard Tellin | via Facebook

The 36th annual Hazleton celebration is coming up June 9 and 10. With the theme “Brightening Up Haze Daze,” the two-day event sponsored by the Hazleton Commercial Club promises fun for the entire family.

Organizers will have a variety of vendors, games, food, beverages and live music Friday and Saturday evening.

The second annual Can Jam Tournament kicks off events Friday at 6 p.m. in Hazleton City Park, west of the shelter. Gather up teams ($20 per team) for a chance for bragging rights for this fun event. Persons can sign up the day of the event.

Live music by “Hard Tellin’” will be played from 8-11 p.m. and outdoor markets and vendors will be set up throughout the park concourse.

Start off Saturday with an all-you-can-eat breakfast at the Legion Hall from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Methodist Church members will be serving pancakes, ham and eggs with beverage. Walk off breakfast with a stroll around the park where vendors will include BBQ, crafts, tools, toys, baked goods, local Amish items, cotton candy, popcorn and more.

Find a seat along Main Street for the Brightening Up Haze Daze parade at 10 a.m. There is no parade entry fee; text 319-238-0247 for details to enter. Candy will be tossed.

If it proves to be a hot summer day, kids will enjoy the kids’ Water Ball competition with the Hazleton Fire Department from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on First Street.

The Oelwein Odd Rods Car Show begins at 10:30 a.m. on East Hayes Street, south of the park.

There will be kids’ games, prize games, barrel rides, inflatables and more from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Civil War reenactment will take place at 11:30 a.m. south of City Park, with cannon demonstration at 11:30 and 1:30 p.m., infantry at 12:30 p.m., and scrimmage at 2:30 p.m.

A cake walk will be held next to the main shelter beginning at 10:30 a.m. and will last until all cakes are gone. Inside the main shelter, bingo will be played 1-3 p.m. conducted by Full Circle.

The bean bag tourney sign up begins at 2:30 p.m. with bags flying at 3. This is a double elimination event, $20 per team and cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd places.

D.J. Ozzie will keep thing hopping 3-11 p.m. at the northwest corner of the park.

Live wrestling by RUGGEDpro, meanwhile, will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the center of the park, and go for two hours. For front-row tickets, call John, 319-327-3696.

The Hazleton Commercial Club and volunteers have put in many hours organizing this annual two-day event. Members encourage everyone to come and check out events, which includes free parking and free admission.

To be a vendor, call 319-636-9067 for details. All proceeds will go to support Hazleton area projects.

Tags