The 36th annual Hazleton celebration is coming up June 9 and 10. With the theme “Brightening Up Haze Daze,” the two-day event sponsored by the Hazleton Commercial Club promises fun for the entire family.
Organizers will have a variety of vendors, games, food, beverages and live music Friday and Saturday evening.
The second annual Can Jam Tournament kicks off events Friday at 6 p.m. in Hazleton City Park, west of the shelter. Gather up teams ($20 per team) for a chance for bragging rights for this fun event. Persons can sign up the day of the event.
Live music by “Hard Tellin’” will be played from 8-11 p.m. and outdoor markets and vendors will be set up throughout the park concourse.
Start off Saturday with an all-you-can-eat breakfast at the Legion Hall from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Methodist Church members will be serving pancakes, ham and eggs with beverage. Walk off breakfast with a stroll around the park where vendors will include BBQ, crafts, tools, toys, baked goods, local Amish items, cotton candy, popcorn and more.
Find a seat along Main Street for the Brightening Up Haze Daze parade at 10 a.m. There is no parade entry fee; text 319-238-0247 for details to enter. Candy will be tossed.
If it proves to be a hot summer day, kids will enjoy the kids’ Water Ball competition with the Hazleton Fire Department from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on First Street.
The Oelwein Odd Rods Car Show begins at 10:30 a.m. on East Hayes Street, south of the park.
There will be kids’ games, prize games, barrel rides, inflatables and more from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A Civil War reenactment will take place at 11:30 a.m. south of City Park, with cannon demonstration at 11:30 and 1:30 p.m., infantry at 12:30 p.m., and scrimmage at 2:30 p.m.
A cake walk will be held next to the main shelter beginning at 10:30 a.m. and will last until all cakes are gone. Inside the main shelter, bingo will be played 1-3 p.m. conducted by Full Circle.
The bean bag tourney sign up begins at 2:30 p.m. with bags flying at 3. This is a double elimination event, $20 per team and cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd places.
D.J. Ozzie will keep thing hopping 3-11 p.m. at the northwest corner of the park.
Live wrestling by RUGGEDpro, meanwhile, will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the center of the park, and go for two hours. For front-row tickets, call John, 319-327-3696.
The Hazleton Commercial Club and volunteers have put in many hours organizing this annual two-day event. Members encourage everyone to come and check out events, which includes free parking and free admission.
To be a vendor, call 319-636-9067 for details. All proceeds will go to support Hazleton area projects.