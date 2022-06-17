One person’s cast off could become another person’s keepsake when the annual Sacred Heart Garage Sale gets underway Monday morning. The indoor garage sale held in the Sacred Heart gymnasium one block west of Sacred Heart Church on South Frederick Avenue, will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 20-24.
Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Rita 321 and other members of Oelwein’s Sacred Heart Parish have spent the past two and one-half weeks tagging and organizing thousands of items that area folks wanted to get rid of. Next week’s shoppers can browse through the aisles of tables set up in the gymnasium where they will find everything from clothing to couches, costume jewelry to crocheted doilies, puzzles to plastic ware. There is even a magic set (that may disappear quickly).
“If someone is just starting out on their own, there’s lots of houseware items, small appliances, some furniture, lamps, even a couple of kitchen table and chair sets,” said Pam Wardell, one of the volunteers.
Pam said after years of helping with the garage sale, she can tell some of the items will sell fast. She predicts an Amish-made wood cabinet is one of those things that will go the first day, along with the bar-height oak pedestal table and matching swivel pressed-back chairs. There’s also a vintage Formica and chrome kitchen table and chairs set that someone will snatch up quickly and several brand-new appliances at great bargains.
This is a mega garage sale. It’s so big, there are shopping carts available to fill as you shop up and down the aisles.
Pam said one of the volunteers, Deb Hamilton, has been posting photos of items on Facebook to spark some interest and she thinks the first day will see a large volume of customers.
The annual garage sale was the brainchild of Alvina Grundmeyer several years ago. She hosted the first CDA garage sale in her own garage, with a net profit of $300. The charitable organization has come a long way since then. Last year they made $12,000.
Catholic Daughters member Diana Stewart explained that as a charitable organization, every bit that is raised goes out to help organizations at the national, state and local levels. Among those organizations are Sacred Heart Church, Community Kitchen Cupboard, Faith Formation, Dollars for Scholars, American Heart Association, Mercy Lovelights, Morality in the Media, and Habitat for Humanity. Additionally, clothing, coats, and bedding is donated to Coats for Kids and Winterize Your Neighbors.
When the sale is wrapped up, any items not sold go to the Goodwill or local helping services that can use them.
If you enjoy browsing garage sales, you won’t want to miss Sacred Heart’s June 20-24. They’re sure you will find something you like there.