A commercial flock of about 90,000 turkeys in Ida County is the seventh to be infected by highly pathogenic avian influenza this month in northwest Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

The state’s detection rate of the virus at commercial facilities has dramatically increased in December, with six of those seven confirmations in the past week. Those virus confirmations led to the culling of about 385,000 turkeys.

