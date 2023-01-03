For the second time in a four-month span, a Maynard residence was the scene for the execution of a drug warrant.
According to a press release, at approximately 3:20 p.m. last Friday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 120 7th St. N in Maynard. During the search, both methamphetamine and paraphernalia were collected, while Karylann Lewin, 20, and 37-year-old Jaron Evans were both arrested and now face several misdemeanor charges including possession of methamphetamine, child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.