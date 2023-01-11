In those counties with remaining unsold antlerless tags, gun deer licenses for the special 2023 excess tag January hunt went on sale beginning Wednesday, Jan. 11.
Because of what the DNR is characterizing as a “compressed timeline” for the season, these licenses will not be available online.
During the special January season, only antlerless deer may be harvested, with only centerfire rifles .223 caliber to .500 caliber with a published or calculated muzzle energy of 500-foot pounds or higher permitted.
As of Wednesday morning, Fayette County had more than 300 of its quota of 2,500 tags remaining. In both Clayton and Buchanan Counties, however, no tags are still available for the January season, which runs from Wednesday, Jan. 11 through Sunday, Jan. 22.
In the counties involved in the excess tag hunt, meanwhile, those landowners or tenants whose land is registered with the DNR are eligible to participate on the farm unit in the open county, according to the DNR. Landowner/tenant licenses, further, are not subject to county quotas.
To find the latest updated information on the number of tags remaining in Fayette County, hunters can visit https://gooutdoorsiowa.com/RealTimeQuotas.aspx and select “Antlerless Deer by County” from the drop-down menu.
CWD Incentive Hunt
In part of Clayton County, the January antlerless season will coincide with another hunt, this one specifically intended to help slow the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in a designated portion of the county.
In a letter to landowners explaining the hunt, which is identified as “a pilot program” and “100% voluntary,” Heather Vetter, Chronic Wasting Disease Extension Specialist with the Iowa DNR, further outlined what she characterized as the “incentive hunt” and its parameters.
“This season will take place from January 11-22, 2023 and is only offered on lands within the Elkader CWD Incentive Zone. Boundaries for this zone are delineated as east of the Clayton/Fayette County line, north of Highway 56, west of Highway 13 and south of Highway B 65 and Gunder Road. During this special season, all hunters will have the opportunity to earn the option to purchase an additional any-sex license for the 2023-2024 hunting season of their choice. The any-sex incentive license will be valid on property within the larger Clayton/Fayette County Deer Management Zone 103 or the Incentive Zone. Any hunter looking to earn this any-sex tag will have to harvest and check in 3 female dear. All deer submitted will be sampled for Chronic Wasting Disease and all hunters must register in order to participate.”
In speaking with the Daily Register, Vetter added that, in this designated portion of Clayton County, “both hunting parties (those participating in the antlerless hunt and others hunting as part of the incentive hunt) will be mixed in.” Noting the high number of hunters expressing their interest in the incentive hunt, Vetter also indicated she was “kind of surprised by how many guys wanted to get out in the field again,” given the recent conclusion of the usual deer seasons.
Since 2017, the DNR has identified a total of 32 deer in Clayton County that have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.
Those interested in more information about the Clayton County incentive hunt should contact Vetter at heather.vetter@dnr.iowa.gov.
Elk in Iowa
As the special antlerless gun season begins, the Iowa DNR is also reporting the recent increase in the prevalence of elk sighting in the state, especially in the western portion. This trend continued last fall, when numerous images were recorded on trail cameras and subsequently shared on social media channels.
“I had reports coming in weekly to my office all fall,” said Josh Gansen, wildlife biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Saylorville Wildlife Unit covering nine counties in central and west central Iowa.
“It’s to the point that it’s no longer uncommon,” Gansen said, of seeing an elk in Iowa during autumn.
Most of these elk are believed to be young males in search of new territory coming from western Nebraska and the Black Hills region of South Dakota. The actual number of elk passing through Iowa is likely low, however, regardless of the number of sightings, the DNR indicated.
Though most elk are only visitors quickly passing through, their presence can still be problematic. According to a report from the DNR, “This fall, an elk was hit and killed on I-80 and another was found dead within sight of Hwy. 20, east of Sioux City.”
While elk were native to Iowa, the state no longer has a population. As with moose, it remains illegal to kill an elk in Iowa, however.
Regardless, seeing an elk remains quite an experience, as they are much larger than the whitetail deer most are used to encountering. While a large, five-year-old whitetail buck could weigh over 200 pounds, even small elk far surpass that size.
“An adult elk can weigh between 750-800 pounds with hooves as large as your hand,” said Doug Chafa, wildlife biologist with the Iowa DNR’s Missouri River Wildlife Unit in western Iowa.
Those who may see an elk in Iowa should give the animal plenty of space, Chafa noted, while also recognizing the opportunity standing right in front of them.
“Take a moment to enjoy seeing a wild elk in Iowa,” he said. “As long as these animals are not causing any problems, our position is, we are going to leave them be.”