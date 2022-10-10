Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

As October begins, ripe red, green, and yellow apples, hanging high and low, become a common sight throughout northeast Iowa and across Fayette County. In total, more than 2,500 varieties of apples can be grown throughout the United States, with many of these present in the local area, from the field edges to our street corners to many of our neighbors’ lawns and backyards.

According to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, August marks the onset of Iowa’s apple season, though, depending on the variety, September and October are often the best periods during which to harvest. The intended purpose of the fruit should also be considered in determining when it is gathered, as apples that will be stored for future use are best picked when they are grown but before they are fully ripe.

Tags

Trending Food Videos