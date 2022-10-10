As October begins, ripe red, green, and yellow apples, hanging high and low, become a common sight throughout northeast Iowa and across Fayette County. In total, more than 2,500 varieties of apples can be grown throughout the United States, with many of these present in the local area, from the field edges to our street corners to many of our neighbors’ lawns and backyards.
According to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, August marks the onset of Iowa’s apple season, though, depending on the variety, September and October are often the best periods during which to harvest. The intended purpose of the fruit should also be considered in determining when it is gathered, as apples that will be stored for future use are best picked when they are grown but before they are fully ripe.
When apples are harvested, they do not die immediately; rather, they remain alive and as such utilize some of their stored nutrients, which, over time, leads the apple’s tissue to break down. This natural process slowly degrades the crispness, juiciness, and flavor of the apple.
In general, refrigerating apples after they are picked is encouraged, as this can delay spoilage by as much as a factor of 10. Under these cooler conditions, some types of apples, including McIntosh, Golden Delicious and Cortland, can maintain their freshness for as long as three to five months, ISU reported.
If apples are to be stored, consider removing the imperfect or damaged ones, while using the largest apples first is also recommended, according to ISU Extension, as these typically lose their quality most quickly. The freezing temperature of apples is just below 30 degrees, while thawed apples breakdown rapidly, becoming soft. Maintaining a high relative humidity is also important in storing home-grown apples.
Apples are also among the most versatile crops grown in the region, with numerous options for preparing and preserving, including making them into applesauce or pie filling, or drying them. Of course, apples can also be pressed into cider or juice, and eaten fresh alone or with toppings such as peanut butter.
For those without an apple tree, they might visit one of the area’s orchards; among them are Deaner Apple Orchard in Hazleton, Timeless Prairie Orchard in Winthrop, Bilden’s in Elgin and, a bit further afield, Apples on the Avenue in Nashua.