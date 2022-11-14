Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Families who will have students in college for the 2023-2024 school year can take the first step in the financial aid process now.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, for 2023-2024 became available on Oct. 1. Students and their parents should fill it out early to ensure the best consideration for available college funding, which may be limited. For incoming freshmen, submitting early may also mean more opportunity to compare financial aid offers from multiple institutions before the final decision must be made.

