Vinton Unlimited announced last week that applications are being accepted for the HOT Grant Award (Hotel Occupancy Tax).
This grant fund is made possible through the collection of the hotel/motel tax within the city of Vinton.
Groups that hold community events, work to promote the city or encourage people to visit Vinton are encouraged to apply. Requests from 501 non-profit organizations or governmental equivalent 170©(1) will be considered for the grant.
Grant applications can be submitted until Dec. 31. Grant awards will be announced in February.
According to the Iowa Code, the funds must be spent on tourist and convention business in the city. Possible projects may include everything from marketing an event to developing a point of interest to attract people to visit the community.
Applications can also be found on the Vinton Unlimited website.