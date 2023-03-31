I read with interest Jake Blitsch’s comment in a Friday column regarding the fairly recent practice of the ODR’s (and we see the same in the Independence Bulletin Journal) full-page publication of traffic and other civil violations.
Blitsch mainly questioned whether the public would be notified at some time of the total revenues generated by the increase in these tickets issued.
I, however, would like to ask: is this journalism? I doubt if the gathering of this information requires any effort by an editor or reporter. There is no who, what, when, where, why. This information can be gathered via the internet from the courthouse or city hall by a record keeper or even via our pal, Mr. Google.
And we are cheated out of true community news that it is replacing.
Unfortunately, we see such “fillers” more often in community newspapers and it no doubt is encouraged – if not suggested – by their out-of-town corporate ownership.
Lew Warren is no doubt turning over in his grave.
At the same time, we appreciate our community journalism! The Iowa Senate is now pushing a bill that would take away the publication of local legal notices in local media and instead require publication on a government website. Local newspapers count on this revenue steam! Contact your state senator today and ask that he vote against Senate Bill 546: Dan Zumbach in District 34 (dan.zumbach@legis.iowa.gov) and Mike Klimesh for District 32 (klimesh@legis.iowa.gov).
Ann O’Loughlin
Independence/Hazleton