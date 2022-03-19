WEST UNION — Music will fill the air all day when RAGBRAI comes to town on Friday, July 29.
According to Entertainment and Special Events Chairman Shawn Alber there will be continuous free music in downtown West Union starting at 11 a.m., and ending around midnight.
Arch Allies will headline the event, taking the stage at 9 p.m. The band play the hits of Bon Jovi, Queen, Journey, Styx, REO, Boston and Def Leppard.
Two stages will be set up, with the main stage on the southwest corner of the courthouse Square and the other stage on the southeast corner, both facing back toward the courthouse. The main stage is being provided by RAGBRAI.
Opening on main stage for the Arch Allies will be Steve Schroeder from 5 to 6 p.m. and Rolling Thunder, an AC/DC tribute band, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
On the second stage, the music will begin at 11 a.m. with local entertainer Beau Timmerman, followed by the Swing Crew from 1 to 3 p.m., and then Bar Flyz until 5 p.m.
Other free entertainment, according to Alber, will be corn hole games, a rock-climbing tower, human foosball, dunk tank and professional wrestling matches.
“We want to keep everyone downtown and keep them entertained,” Alber said, pointing out that volunteers are still needed to help out with all of the events and activities.