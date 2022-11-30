Ardola M. Maser, 81, of Oelwein, died Monday evening, Nov. 28, 2022, at her home.
Ardola M. Maser, 81, of Oelwein, died Monday evening, Nov. 28, 2022, at her home.
Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Rev. Rick Johnson officiating.
Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and for one hour before the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein.
Online obituary is at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Ardola Mae Robbins was born on April 10, 1941, at Mederville, Iowa, the daughter of Vernon Richard and Maxine Louise (Nading) Robbins. She attended school at Strawberry Point High School at Strawberry Point. Ardola married Ronald Gerald Maser on August 10, 1977, at Oelwein. She was a homemaker and a former member of the Arlington United Methodist Church in Arlington. Ardola enjoyed collecting Princess Diana memorabilia, old TV shows, videotaping, gardening, flowers, baking, cooking and her pets.
Ardola is survived by her husband: Ronald Maser of Oelwein; four children: Scherry Jane Stuart of Elgin,
David Wayne West of Independence, Karen Mae Disque of Elmwood, Kansas and Kyle Richard West of Oelwein; three stepchildren: James Allen Maser of Greenfield, Tracey Lea Phillips of Garnavillo, and Curtis Dean (Lanette) Maser of Lake Mills; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters: Merna (Vance) Gregerson of Cedar Rapids and Carol Marshall of Tomah, Wisconsin; one brother: Jerry (Linda) Robbins of Boscobel, Wisconsin; and sister-in-law: Kim Robbins of Mallard.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son: Kevin Duane West; stepdaughter: Robin Marie Wenthold; sister in infancy: Lola Jane Robbins; and four brothers: LaVerne Robbins, Dale Robbins, Gary Robbins and Gene Robbins.
