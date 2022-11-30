Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Ardola M. Maser, 81, of Oelwein, died Monday evening, Nov. 28, 2022, at her home.

Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein with Rev. Rick Johnson officiating.

Tags

Trending Food Videos