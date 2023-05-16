The May 11 edition of The Oelwein Daily Register reports the cruelty, neglect and violations at Iowa puppy mills (“Puppy mill update: Iowa still leads the nation in both violators and citations”).
Why do we need puppy mills?
There already are more dogs and cats than there are good, responsible people to properly care for them, too many that are strays and/or abandoned, neglected, abused and starved.
The most humane thing you can do to prevent the overpopulation of unwanted animals is to have your pets spayed or neutered.
In all my life, I’ve never had to buy a dog or cat.
Herman Lenz
Sumner