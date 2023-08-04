Oelwein, IA (50662)

Today

Sunshine and a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.