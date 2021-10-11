Fayette County 4-H Council members attended a Youth 4-H County Council Leadership Retreat held in Independence last month.
Twenty-three county council members from Bremer, Buchanan, Clayton, and Fayette counties participated in team-building activities while exploring the qualities of a strong leader. Held Sept. 19, the annual leadership retreat provided youth a chance to network and learn from neighboring councils.
Fayette County Council participants were: Lane Converse and Anna Egan, Sumner; Ashton Pfister, Hawkeye; Harley Baumler, St. Lucas; Ayla Moss, West Union and Taylor Sparrgrove-Nelson, Washburn. Others on the Fayette Council but unable to attend were: Olivia Kleppe, West Union; Kerigan Alexander, Clermont and Kylie Oakland, Elgin.
Through a number of hands-on activities, members worked together to enhance their interpersonal skills, shared Angie Dougherty, state 4-H youth program specialist. In addition, each county council began program planning. Councils are looking forward to new and exciting opportunities for the upcoming new 4-H year including recruitment of new members and leaders.
Anyone with suggestions for the new year is invited to share ideas with a local county council member or contact the Fayette County Extension Office.
“4-H County Council members are valuable teen leaders within the county 4-H program as they strengthen local 4-H units in leadership responsibility and encourage other youth,” said Heather Henning, State 4-H Youth Program Specialist. These 4-H members help plan and carry out countywide 4-H activities throughout the year.
For more information about the 4-H program, contact the Fayette County Extension Office by calling 563-425-3331 or emailing Michele Kelly, county youth coordinator at kellymd@iastate.edu.