Oelwein Area United Way honored donors and volunteers and announced which organizations will benefit from this year’s fund drive during its 2022 campaign kickoff Wednesday.

After meeting last year’s goal, “We’re really excited to continue that goal of $60,000,” United Way board member Joe Bouska told a crowd that filled most of the tables at the American Legion Hall.

