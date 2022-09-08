Oelwein Area United Way honored donors and volunteers and announced which organizations will benefit from this year’s fund drive during its 2022 campaign kickoff Wednesday.
After meeting last year’s goal, “We’re really excited to continue that goal of $60,000,” United Way board member Joe Bouska told a crowd that filled most of the tables at the American Legion Hall.
Area organizations that will benefit from the 2022 fund drive include one new selection this year — The Plentiful Pantry — along with the Girl Scouts, Helping Services for Youth and Families, Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp., Parent Share and Support, Puppet Pals, The Riverview Center and Two x Two Kindhearted Kids.
“Sixty thousand dollars is going toward supporting those agencies this year,” co-chair Kris Rex said.
Corporate Donor Pacesetter Committee member Janet Hofmeyer said around $15,000 has been raised so far “thanks to” several corporate donors already this year.
Corporate donors recognized for the Diamond Award, based on a contribution of $1,000 or more, and their representatives present, were: Birdnow Motor Trade Oelwein’s Jeremy Birdnow; Community Bank Oelwein’s Jim Kullmer; East Penn Manufacturing’s Joe Bouska; Fidelity Bank and Trust’s Brad Bunce; Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes-Floral Hills Memorial Gardens’ Paul Schmitz; Oelwein Publishing (for in-kind donation of space), represented by Mira Schmitt-Cash. Diamond awardees with no one coming forward were Bertch Cabinet LLC, Norby’s Farm Fleet and Veridian Credit Union.
The Jag Award was presented to Travis Bushaw by Mary Beth Jaggard. Jaggard presented in honor of late husband, Dr. Robert Jaggard, a longtime supporter of the Oelwein Area United Way.
A pair of red socks — a Dr. Jaggard hallmark — were given to Bushaw along with the award, per tradition.
Bushaw was recognized for many years of service to the local United Way Board, for giving time and funds, and for continuing involvement in the community, in the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development, Oelwein Rotary, Oelwein athletics, and various businesses throughout the community.
“This person, although not an Oelwein native, grew up in the surrounding area and has a passion to make Oelwein a great place to live and raise a family,” Mary Beth Jaggard wrote in the award form read by Jon King.
United Way Gold Awards went to Transco representative Missy Kane, and Oelwein Area Chamber and Development representatives Deb Howard and Carolyn Spence.
“They (Transco) are receiving a gold award this year because they were a huge help during the (United Way) Day of Caring,” co-chair Jennifer Drewelow said. Transco had two groups spreading mulch at City Park and Wings Park. They also helped cut down trees and clean the pool, Drewelow said.
The Oelwein Area Chamber and Development was awarded for letting United Way run the beverage garden at Party in the Park — OCAD donates the proceeds back to them — and for providing them a space to meet.
Oelwein Schools elementary teacher Trixie Reed was honored with the 2021 Penny Campaign Award for her class raising the most change — $368.06 — of the elementary classrooms. The elementary schools raised a combined $2,701.93, United Way Board member Barb Schmitz told the Daily Register.
Local United Way fundraising events include bowling (held last fall and spring), a penny campaign at the schools, the Party in the Park beverage garden, Fall Fling corn hole set for Sept. 24, and Restaurant Days (a traveling United Way donation jar).
For more than 60 years, Oelwein Area United Way has been supporting people and agencies that provide services to help area citizens and families. That support is made possible through the generosity of those that live and work in the community. Anyone can make a contribution to United Way by personal check or through their employer via paycheck deduction where available. The 2022 United Way campaign has begun and continues through the end of the year. Contributions can be mailed to Oelwein Area United Way, PO Box 547, 32 S. Frederick Ave., Oelwein, IA 50662, or dropped off at the Century 21 Signature Real Estate office (former pharmacy), 32 S. Frederick, downtown.
Birdnow Motor Trade manager Jeremy Birdnow donated $200 to the Oelwein Area United Way before the campaign kickoff Wednesday.
Miss Oelwein Lily King and OCAD Executive Director Deb Howard then drew for prizes for the crowd.