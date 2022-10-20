Kathie Gayther, LifeServe Blood Center territory representative, reports the recent Oelwein community blood drive was a success with 24 eligible donors of the 30 that registered.
Of the 24 donors, Gayther said one was a first-time donor, and a total of 28 units (pints) was collected, saving 84 lives.
Milestone donors were Robin Vinson, 1 gallon; Ann Bunn, 3 gallons; Richard Wakeford and Janice Niggemeyer, 5 gallons; David Young, 10 gallons.
“Your contribution to the community blood supply makes a difference! Thank you for all you do!” Gayther said.
The next LifeServe blood drive will be Thursday, Nov. 10, 12:30-5 p.m. at the Oelwein Public Library meeting room. Appointments are required. Persons can schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 1.800. 287.4903.