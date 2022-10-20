Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Kathie Gayther, LifeServe Blood Center territory representative, reports the recent Oelwein community blood drive was a success with 24 eligible donors of the 30 that registered.

Of the 24 donors, Gayther said one was a first-time donor, and a total of 28 units (pints) was collected, saving 84 lives.

