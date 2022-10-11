Following a slow decline in prices as summer concluded, Iowa motorists have again seen the cost of fueling their vehicles rise in recent days.
In the last week, the average cost of a gallon of gasoline has increased 14 cents, and, as of Monday, stood at an average cost of $3.71, based on a survey of more than 2,000 Iowa fueling stations, according to GasBuddy. This price reflects a nearly 32 cent increase over last month, and 67 cents higher than one year ago.
Nationally, the price of gasoline has increased 13.8 cents a gallon during the most recent week, standing at an average cost of $3.92, up nearly 23 cents from one month ago.
The national average for diesel fuel, meanwhile, was just over five dollars a gallon, which reflects an 18 cent increase over the last seven days.
Among the reasons for the growing cost of fuel is the recent announcement by OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus) that it will be cutting oil production by two million barrels a day beginning in November.
OPEC+ is an expanded group of 24 oil-producing nations that includes Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Also responsible for the recent price escalation is a Sept. 20 fire that occurred at a British Petroleum (BP) oil refinery in Ohio. As a result of the fire, the refinery, located in Oregon, Ohio, which can produce up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil a day, is closed indefinitely. This compounds another which occurred at a BP refinery in Indiana last August, as the two outages have combined to help increase gas prices throughout the Midwest, according to SpectrumNews1 in Columbus, Ohio.
Adding to this have been the recent closure of several refineries near San Francisco, California and in the state of Washington for maintenance.
Because of these factors, and especially the OPEC decision, the Biden administration said last week that it would make up part of the shortfall by releasing oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve.