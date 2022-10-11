Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

In the last week, Iowans purchasing gasoline have seen an average cost increase of 14 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

 Shane Butterfield/Oelwein Daily

Following a slow decline in prices as summer concluded, Iowa motorists have again seen the cost of fueling their vehicles rise in recent days.

In the last week, the average cost of a gallon of gasoline has increased 14 cents, and, as of Monday, stood at an average cost of $3.71, based on a survey of more than 2,000 Iowa fueling stations, according to GasBuddy. This price reflects a nearly 32 cent increase over last month, and 67 cents higher than one year ago.

