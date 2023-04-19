Several Oelwein and Starmont students earned division one ratings at State Individual Speech, held last month at Starmont High School.
At the state contest, an all-state nomination from two of the three judges is required to advance. Students at North Fayette Valley and Sumner-Fredericksburg qualified for all-state nods, as well, and are also listed. The All-State Individual Event was held March 27 at the University of Northern Iowa.
OELWEIN
Oelwein High School speech coach Liz Stange expressed pride in “these incredibly hard-working and talented young adults,” she told the Daily Register.
“They continue to push beyond expectations, not only in their performances, but in their support of one another and other schools competing. They even made a point to watch some of their favorite pieces from the district contest at state! This group is so special and I cannot wait to see what they accomplish in the future,” Stange said.
Ali Cook earned straight ones for an acting performance, “How was Your Day, Darling Face?”
Selah Hadley landed a straight-ones rating for an interpretive poetry reading of “To Be,” Stange said. After having read through the ballots, Stange said the State Individual Speech host website had confused Hadley’s results.
“The website was actually mis-marked so Selah Hadley also received straight ones!” Stange told the Daily Register.
Sara Throckmorton garnered straight ones for an expository address, “Journaling 101.”
Keatyn Andersen received a composite one rating for an after-dinner performance, “Your 10th Annual AACF Speaker.”
Sydney Rahe attained a composite one rating for an acting performance, “Amelia Shepherd, Near Relapse.”
STARMONT
Amerikah Heginger garnered straight ones for a public address, “Mental Health in Schools: We’re Doing it Wrong.”
Olivia Henry attained straight ones in after-dinner speaking for “Brainwave Connection.”
Nathan Ottesen earned straight ones for a radio broadcast.
Audrey Francois garnered a composite one rating for a prose piece, “To My Younger Self.”
Maria Gruman received two overall ones, for both an original oratory, “Don’t Give Up,” and for an expository address, “The Clarinet.”
Leadah Price landed a composite one rating for a review of “The Book Thief.”
Olivia White earned an overall one rating for a solo musical theater performance, “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables.”
ALL STATE
Speech students from North Fayette Valley and Sumner-Fredericksburg also qualified for a nod for the All-State Individual Event.
NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY
With performance pieces, Claire Britt was nominated for an expository address, John Moellers nominated in storytelling, Mady Ney in acting, Malachi Rothlisberger in acting and Matja Tanevic in prose.
James Halverson had a non-performing piece nominated in acting and Ney in after-dinner speaking.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG
With performance pieces, Ava Bernhard was nominated in solo musical theater, and Travis Smith in poetry.
Smith had a non-performing piece in solo musical theater nominated.